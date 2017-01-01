- Calories per serving 143
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 36%
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 468mg
- Calcium per serving 38mg
Provençal Potato Salad
How to Make It
Step 1
Place potatoes in a medium saucepan, cover with water, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes. Add beans; cook 1 1/2 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water until cool. Cut potatoes into quarters; place potatoes and beans in a large bowl. Add tomatoes and onion; toss gently to combine.
Step 2
Combine oil and next 5 ingredients (through pepper) in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Pour over potato mixture; toss gently to coat. Stir in parsley and olives just before serving.