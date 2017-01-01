Turkey-Boursin Wrap

Yield
serves 6 (serving size: 1 wrap)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 cups shredded cabbage and carrot coleslaw mix
  • 3 ounces arugula leaves, stems discarded
  • 3/4 cup alfalfa sprouts
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 6 (8-inch) spinach, tomato-basil, or plain flour tortillas
  • 6 tablespoons light Boursin cheese, about 2/3 package
  • 36 (1/8-inch-thick) slices cucumber, about half a large cucumber
  • 18 (1/8-inch-thick) slices plum tomatoes, about 3 tomatoes
  • 12 ounces thinly sliced cooked smoked turkey breast

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 276
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 33g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 34mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 998mg
  • Calcium per serving 190mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 6 ingredients in a large bowl, tossing to coat.

Step 2

Spread 1 tablespoon Boursin cheese over each tortilla. Top each tortilla with 6 slices cucumber, 3 slices tomato, and approximately 2 ounces turkey. Divide slaw mixture evenly among tortillas; spread on each and roll up. Cut each rolled wrap in half diagonally. Wrap each tortilla in plastic wrap.

