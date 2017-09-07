Peanut Noodles with Chicken

Everybody loves pasta–but cooking the same alfredo can get a little boring, not to mention that it isn’t exactly the healthiest way to enjoy noodles. If you’re looking to spice up pasta night, we’ve got you covered with this peanut noodle recipe. It’s loaded with protein and healthy fats to fuel you and keep you full and satisfied. Here’s why this dish is so good–and good for you.

First, you’re getting plenty of lean protein with the addition of chicken to the fettuccine pasta. This dish also has antioxidant-rich bell peppers, immune-boosting garlic and ginger (which also adds a nice zip to this meal), and fresh and flavorful green onions and cilantro. The sauce features peanut butter, which contains an abundance of heart-healthy mono- and polyunsaturated fats. Make sure you don’t overdo it by opting for a reduced-fat peanut butter.

RELATED: 11 Healthy Pasta Recipes

Making this meal at home means you’re eating way healthier than you would if you ordered a similar dish for takeout. To-go boxes of noodles often offer huge portions; it’ll be easier to control what’s in your meal and how much you eat if you cook this takeout-inspired meal yourself.

This dish promises everything you want in a meal–a little heat, creaminess, crunchiness, fresh flavors, and satisfying carbs, fat, and protein. It will fill you up without weighing you down. Clean up pasta night with a creative twist.