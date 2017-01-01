- Calories per serving 354
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 55g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 25mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 967mg
- Calcium per serving 234mg
Campanelle with Summer Vegetables
Leigh Beisch
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Cook pasta for 3 minutes. Add broccoli and asparagus; cook 2 minutes. Add zucchini and peas; cook 2 minutes. Drain pasta and vegetables using a colander over a bowl, reserving 1/4 cup pasta water.
Step 2
Place feta in a large bowl. Pour 1/4 cup cooking liquid over cheese and stir until cheese is slightly melted. Add pasta mixture and remaining ingredients; toss well. Serve immediately.