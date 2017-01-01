Campanelle with Summer Vegetables

Leigh Beisch
Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces campanelle (bellflower-shaped pasta)
  • 4 cups broccoli florets
  • 2 cups (1-inch) sliced asparagus (about 1 pound)
  • 1 medium zucchini, halved and thinly sliced (about 1 pound)
  • 1 cup frozen green peas
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) crumbled feta with peppercorns, or plain
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon grated fresh lemon rind

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 354
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 55g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 25mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 967mg
  • Calcium per serving 234mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Cook pasta for 3 minutes. Add broccoli and asparagus; cook 2 minutes. Add zucchini and peas; cook 2 minutes. Drain pasta and vegetables using a colander over a bowl, reserving 1/4 cup pasta water.

Step 2

Place feta in a large bowl. Pour 1/4 cup cooking liquid over cheese and stir until cheese is slightly melted. Add pasta mixture and remaining ingredients; toss well. Serve immediately.

