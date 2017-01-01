Shells with Salsa Cruda

Leigh Beisch
Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 2 cups pasta mixture and 2 tablespoons cheese)
Health.com
March 2016

This protein-packed meal is a great source of monounsaturated fat. Try it with whole-wheat pasta for fiber and low-fat cheese to cut back on the saturated fat.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 5 cups seeded chopped tomatoes (about 2 pounds)
  • 1/2 cup chopped red onion
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced fresh basil
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 8 ounces medium shell pasta
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded sharp provolone cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 407
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 61g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 741mg
  • Calcium per serving 166mg

How to Make It

Combine first 10 ingredients (through garlic) in a large bowl; let mixture marinate at room temperature. Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Add cooked pasta to bowl; toss gently to coat. Divide evenly among 4 plates. Top each serving with provolone.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up