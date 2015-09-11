- Calories per serving 189
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 307mg
- Calcium per serving 41mg
Oven-Roasted Sweet-Potato Wedges
When you’re frantically searching for healthy side dishes, remember that sweet potatoes are in season during November and December. Loaded with vitamin A, sweet potatoes pack more than double the fiber of regular potatoes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 450°.
Step 2
Peel sweet potatoes; cut each potato lengthwise into 8 wedges. In a large bowl, combine sweet potatoes and remaining ingredients; toss well to coat.
Step 3
Arrange potatoes in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake potatoes at 450° for 30 minutes or until soft and lightly browned, turning wedges after the first 15 minutes. Serve immediately.