Roasted Baby Carrots with Fresh Thyme

In a large bowl, combine carrots and next 3 ingredients (through salt); toss well.

Step 3

Spread carrots in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake at 450° for 30 minutes or until tender and lightly browned, stirring every 10 minutes. Remove from oven. Transfer to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with lemon rind, pepper, and green onion; toss well. Serve immediately.