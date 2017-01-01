- Calories per serving 154
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 435mg
- Calcium per serving 38mg
Two-Potato Salad with Mustard-Chive Dressing
Leigh Beisch
Spare yourself the fat by using fat-free mayonnaise and low-fat buttermilk, which has about half the fat as the traditional.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°.
Step 2
Combine red and sweet potatoes with oil on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray; toss to coat. Bake at 425° for 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
Step 3
Combine buttermilk and next 6 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl; mix well. Add potatoes and celery; toss well. Serve immediately.