Two-Potato Salad with Mustard-Chive Dressing

Leigh Beisch
Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 3/4 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Spare yourself the fat by using fat-free mayonnaise and low-fat buttermilk, which has about half the fat as the traditional.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound small red-skinned potatoes, quartered
  • 1/2 pound (1/2-inch) cubed peeled sweet potato
  • 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
  • Cooking spray
  • 3 tablespoons buttermilk
  • 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
  • 1/2 tablespoon finely chopped shallots
  • 1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
  • 1/2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup chopped celery

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 154
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 435mg
  • Calcium per serving 38mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Combine red and sweet potatoes with oil on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray; toss to coat. Bake at 425° for 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

Step 3

Combine buttermilk and next 6 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl; mix well. Add potatoes and celery; toss well. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up