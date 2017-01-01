Grilled Rosemary Plum Tomatoes

Leigh Beisch
Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 4 halves)
Health.com
March 2016

These aren't your average tomatoes. Plus, they're tasty and rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant. Use them to spice up your burgers.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon minced shallots
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon rind
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 8 plum tomatoes, halved lengthwise
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 44
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 39%
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 158mg
  • Calcium per serving 9mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill.

Step 2

Combine first 6 ingredients (through salt) in a small bowl. Add tomatoes; toss to coat. Place tomatoes, cut side up, on grill rack coated with cooking spray. Cook 3 minutes or until thoroughly heated.

