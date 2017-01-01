- Calories per serving 44
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 39%
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 158mg
- Calcium per serving 9mg
Grilled Rosemary Plum Tomatoes
Leigh Beisch
These aren't your average tomatoes. Plus, they're tasty and rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant. Use them to spice up your burgers.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Prepare grill.
Step 2
Combine first 6 ingredients (through salt) in a small bowl. Add tomatoes; toss to coat. Place tomatoes, cut side up, on grill rack coated with cooking spray. Cook 3 minutes or until thoroughly heated.