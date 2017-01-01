- Calories per serving 214
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 16%
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 199mg
- Calcium per serving 22mg
Lemon-Parsley Orzo
Leigh Beisch
This light side dish is low in fat and cholesterol. Vegetarians can use vegetable broth to make this tasty treat.
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring broth and orzo to a boil in a medium saucepan; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 7 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes.
Step 2
While orzo cooks, heat oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add tomato, garlic, salt, and pepper; sauté 2 minutes. Combine with orzo and remaining ingredients.