Salsa de Tomatillo

Yield
serves 16 (serving size: 2 tablespoons)
Health.com
March 2016

The chiles del arbo add fire to this salsa.

This recipe goes with Breakfast Burrito with Eggs and Nopales

Ingredients

  • 15 tomatillos, peeled and halved
  • 2 to 3 chiles del arbol
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 12
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 2g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 74mg
  • Calcium per serving 4mg

How to Make It

Place all ingredients in a food processor; pulse until coarsely chopped.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up