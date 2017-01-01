Grouper Fillets with Fire-Roasted Peppers

Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 1 fillet and 1/2 cup roasted peppers)
Health.com
March 2016

Alberto's training in Italian cuisine is extensive. The salsa piared with this fish has distinct Italian influences, including balsamic vinegar and roasted peppers.

Ingredients

  • 1 large yellow bell pepper (about 3/4 pound)
  • 1 large red bell pepper (about 3/4 pound)
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh basil
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
  • 4 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 4 (6-ounce) grouper fillets (1-inch thick) or any other firm, white fish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 248
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 35g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 63mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 389mg
  • Calcium per serving 69mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler.

Step 2

Cut bell peppers in half lengthwise; discard seeds and membranes. Place bell pepper halves, skin sides up, on a foil-lined baking sheet; flatten with hand. Broil 12 minutes or until peppers are blackened. Place bell peppers in a zip-top plastic bag; seal. Let stand 10 minutes; peel and cut into 1/2-inch strips. Combine bell peppers, basil, cilantro, 3 teaspoons oil, vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon black pepper, and garlic in a medium bowl.

Step 3

Sprinkle fish with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add fish; cook 5 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Serve with roasted peppers.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up