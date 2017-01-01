Grouper Fillets with Fire-Roasted Peppers

Step 2

Cut bell peppers in half lengthwise; discard seeds and membranes. Place bell pepper halves, skin sides up, on a foil-lined baking sheet; flatten with hand. Broil 12 minutes or until peppers are blackened. Place bell peppers in a zip-top plastic bag; seal. Let stand 10 minutes; peel and cut into 1/2-inch strips. Combine bell peppers, basil, cilantro, 3 teaspoons oil, vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon black pepper, and garlic in a medium bowl.