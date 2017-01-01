Chili-Oregano-Garlic Oil

Yield
1 cup (serving size: 1 teaspoon)
Health.com
March 2016

To replace the lard commonly used in Mexican cooking, Alberto steeps a variety of herbs and seasonings in lightly flavored olive oil. You can also use store-bought flavored oils in these recipes.

This recipe goes with Drunken Beans

Ingredients

  • 1 cup light olive oil
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • 1 to 2 chiles del arbol
  • 1/4 bunch fresh oregano

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 40
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 100%
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over low heat; cook 10 minutes. Remove from heat; cool 15 minutes. Strain oil through a cheesecloth-lined colander into a bowl; discard solids.

Step 2

Note: To play it safe, refrigerate homemade flavored oil immediately after it's prepared and use it within one week. The reason: Ingredients such as garlic and herbs may carry spores that could cause food poisoning. Oil provides a perfect environment for these spores to grow, particularly if it's left to stand at room temperature.

