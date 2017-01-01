- Calories per serving 40
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 100%
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
Chili-Oregano-Garlic Oil
To replace the lard commonly used in Mexican cooking, Alberto steeps a variety of herbs and seasonings in lightly flavored olive oil. You can also use store-bought flavored oils in these recipes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over low heat; cook 10 minutes. Remove from heat; cool 15 minutes. Strain oil through a cheesecloth-lined colander into a bowl; discard solids.
Step 2
Note: To play it safe, refrigerate homemade flavored oil immediately after it's prepared and use it within one week. The reason: Ingredients such as garlic and herbs may carry spores that could cause food poisoning. Oil provides a perfect environment for these spores to grow, particularly if it's left to stand at room temperature.