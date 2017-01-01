- Calories per serving 270
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 35g
- Carbohydrate per serving 15g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 82mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 596mg
- Calcium per serving 28mg
Grilled Chicken Breast with Charred Corn Salsa
Grilling is a perfect way to add a smoky flavor to foods without extra fat.
How to Make It
Prepare grill.
Combine 2 tablespoons lime juice, 1/2 tablespoon oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, lemon pepper, and chicken in a large zip-top plastic bag. Seal and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes.
While chicken marinates, heat 1/2 tablespoon oil in a cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add corn, onion, and bell peppers; saute 4 to 5 minutes or until slightly blackened. Transfer corn mixture to a bowl; stir in 1 tablespoon lime juice, 1/2 tablespoon oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, cilantro, and black pepper.
Remove chicken from bag; discard marinade. Place chicken on grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until done. Serve chicken with salsa and lime slices. Garnish with cilantro sprigs, if desired.