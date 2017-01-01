Grilled Chicken Breast with Charred Corn Salsa

How to Make It

Step 1 Prepare grill.

Step 2 Combine 2 tablespoons lime juice, 1/2 tablespoon oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, lemon pepper, and chicken in a large zip-top plastic bag. Seal and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes.

Step 3 While chicken marinates, heat 1/2 tablespoon oil in a cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add corn, onion, and bell peppers; saute 4 to 5 minutes or until slightly blackened. Transfer corn mixture to a bowl; stir in 1 tablespoon lime juice, 1/2 tablespoon oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, cilantro, and black pepper.