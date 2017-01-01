Grilled Chicken Breast with Charred Corn Salsa

Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 1 chicken breast, 1/3 cup salsa, and 1 lime slice)
Health.com
March 2016

Grilling is a perfect way to add a smoky flavor to foods without extra fat.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon lemon pepper
  • 4 (5-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 1 cup fresh corn kernels (about 2 ears)
  • 1/2 cup chopped red onion
  • 1 (7-ounce) bottle roasted red bell peppers, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Cooking spray
  • 4 lime slices
  • 4 cilantro sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 270
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 35g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 82mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 596mg
  • Calcium per serving 28mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill.

Step 2

Combine 2 tablespoons lime juice, 1/2 tablespoon oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, lemon pepper, and chicken in a large zip-top plastic bag. Seal and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes.

Step 3

While chicken marinates, heat 1/2 tablespoon oil in a cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add corn, onion, and bell peppers; saute 4 to 5 minutes or until slightly blackened. Transfer corn mixture to a bowl; stir in 1 tablespoon lime juice, 1/2 tablespoon oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, cilantro, and black pepper.

Step 4

Remove chicken from bag; discard marinade. Place chicken on grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until done. Serve chicken with salsa and lime slices. Garnish with cilantro sprigs, if desired.

