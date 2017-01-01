Panzanella Salad with Shrimp

Yield
serves 6 (serving size: 2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 6 cups (1/2-inch) cubed day-old country-style wheat bread
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced and divided
  • 8 cups chopped plum tomato (about 16)
  • 6 pitted kalamata olives, chopped
  • 1 1/2 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 cup torn fresh basil leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 498
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 15.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.6g
  • Protein per serving 33g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 59g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 172mg
  • Iron per serving 7mg
  • Sodium per serving 767mg
  • Calcium per serving 125mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Arrange bread cubes on a baking sheet; bake at 425° for 5 minutes or until lightly toasted and dry. Cool completely; set aside.

Step 3

Combine lemon juice and 2 1/2 tablespoons oil in a large bowl; stir with a whisk. Stir in rosemary, 1/4 teaspoon salt, pepper, and 1 garlic clove. Add tomatoes and olives; mix well.

Step 4

Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet; add shrimp and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally; add 1 garlic clove. Cook 2 minutes or until shrimp are cooked through. Remove from heat.

Step 5

Add bread cubes and shrimp to tomato mixture; toss. Add basil; toss to combine. Serve immediately.

