- Calories per serving 498
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 15.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.6g
- Protein per serving 33g
- Carbohydrate per serving 59g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 172mg
- Iron per serving 7mg
- Sodium per serving 767mg
- Calcium per serving 125mg
Panzanella Salad with Shrimp
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°.
Step 2
Arrange bread cubes on a baking sheet; bake at 425° for 5 minutes or until lightly toasted and dry. Cool completely; set aside.
Step 3
Combine lemon juice and 2 1/2 tablespoons oil in a large bowl; stir with a whisk. Stir in rosemary, 1/4 teaspoon salt, pepper, and 1 garlic clove. Add tomatoes and olives; mix well.
Step 4
Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet; add shrimp and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally; add 1 garlic clove. Cook 2 minutes or until shrimp are cooked through. Remove from heat.
Step 5
Add bread cubes and shrimp to tomato mixture; toss. Add basil; toss to combine. Serve immediately.