Cucumber Yogurt Dressing

Yield
serves 16 (serving size: 1 tablespoon)
Health.com
March 2016

This recipe goes with Grilled Chicken and Wheat-Berry Salad

Ingredients

  • 1 cup chopped seeded peeled cucumber
  • 3 tablespoons plain low-fat yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon dried dill

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 18
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 86%
  • Fat per serving 1.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 0.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 0.5g
  • Fiber per serving 0.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 39mg
  • Calcium per serving 7mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place all ingredients in a blender and process until the mixture is smooth. Refrigerate dressing in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Step 2

Note: Though 86 percent of the calories come from fat, this dressing has less than 2 grams of fat per tablespoon--far less than full-fat dressings, which carry anywhere from 7 to 10 grams of fat per tablespoon.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up