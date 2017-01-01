- Calories per serving 18
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 86%
- Fat per serving 1.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 0.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 0.5g
- Fiber per serving 0.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 39mg
- Calcium per serving 7mg
Cucumber Yogurt Dressing
This recipe goes with Grilled Chicken and Wheat-Berry Salad
How to Make It
Step 1
Place all ingredients in a blender and process until the mixture is smooth. Refrigerate dressing in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Step 2
Note: Though 86 percent of the calories come from fat, this dressing has less than 2 grams of fat per tablespoon--far less than full-fat dressings, which carry anywhere from 7 to 10 grams of fat per tablespoon.