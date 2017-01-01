- Calories per serving 332
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 31%
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Protein per serving 29g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30.1g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 63mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 792mg
- Calcium per serving 113mg
Grilled Chicken and Wheat-Berry Salad
Although they require little tending, the wheat berries do require a long cooking time. You may want to boil them on the weekend or the night before.
This salad is a great way to get your fill of vegetables, fruits, and protein all at once. The yogurt dressing also provides calcium, which is vital to bone health.
How to Make It
Preheat grill.
Combine first 3 ingredients in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring mixture to a simmer; cover and cook for 2 hours, 15 minutes or until wheat berries are almost tender. Drain and place in a bowl; discard bay leaf. Coarsely chop 1 cup spinach leaves. Add chopped spinach, apple, bell pepper, dressing, and mustard to the wheat berries, and toss well.
Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. Place chicken on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 5 minutes on each side or until done. Thinly slice chicken.
Divide remaining spinach evenly among 4 plates. Place 1/2 cup wheat-berry mixture on top of spinach. Arrange chicken evenly over berry mixture; sprinkle with green onions.