Grilled Chicken and Wheat-Berry Salad

Leigh Beisch
Yield
serves 16
Health.com
March 2016

Although they require little tending, the wheat berries do require a long cooking time. You may want to boil them on the weekend or the night before.

This salad is a great way to get your fill of vegetables, fruits, and protein all at once. The yogurt dressing also provides calcium, which is vital to bone health.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups water
  • 1 cup hard winter wheat berries, rinsed and drained
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 cups baby spinach leaves, divided
  • 1 cup green apple, peeled and cut into julienne strips
  • 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
  • 3 tablespoons
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breasts
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup chopped green onion

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 332
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 31%
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30.1g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 63mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 792mg
  • Calcium per serving 113mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat grill.

Step 2

Combine first 3 ingredients in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring mixture to a simmer; cover and cook for 2 hours, 15 minutes or until wheat berries are almost tender. Drain and place in a bowl; discard bay leaf. Coarsely chop 1 cup spinach leaves. Add chopped spinach, apple, bell pepper, dressing, and mustard to the wheat berries, and toss well.

Step 3

Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. Place chicken on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 5 minutes on each side or until done. Thinly slice chicken.

Step 4

Divide remaining spinach evenly among 4 plates. Place 1/2 cup wheat-berry mixture on top of spinach. Arrange chicken evenly over berry mixture; sprinkle with green onions.

