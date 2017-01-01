- Calories per serving 336
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
- Fat per serving 10.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42g
- Fiber per serving 12g
- Cholesterol per serving 46mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 1092mg
- Calcium per serving 115mg
Tabbouleh Cobb Salad
Leigh Beisch
Look no further than this salad to get a nutrient-packed meal. It's high in calcium, fiber, and protein, and low in carbohydrates and cholesterol.
How to Make It
Step 1
To prepare tabbouleh, combine water and bulgur; let stand 30 minutes.
Step 2
Combine bulgur mixture, parsley, lemon juice, oil, and pepper.
Step 3
To prepare salad, place 2 cups of lettuce in each of 4 shallow bowls. Divide tabbouleh and remaining ingredients evenly in rows over lettuce, starting with 1/4 cup tabbouleh, 1/2 cup each turkey and tomatoes, 1/4 cup each cucumber and onion, and about 1/3 cup chickpeas. Drizzle with 3 tablespoons dressing.