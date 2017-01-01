Florentine Potato Casserole

How to Make It

Step 1 Place potatoes in a stockpot; cover with water (to 2 inches above potatoes); bring to a boil. Cook 40 minutes or until tender. Drain. Cool; peel and cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices.

Step 2 Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; sauté 5 minutes. Add onion and garlic, sauté 3 minutes. Add broth; cook until evaporated. Stir in spinach, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.

Step 3 Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 4 Place half the potatoes in a single layer on the bottom of an 11 x 7-inch baking dish. Spoon mushroom mixture over potatoes; sprinkle with ham. Layer remaining potatoes over top.