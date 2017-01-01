New American Deviled Eggs

How to Make It

Step 1 Slice eggs in half lengthwise; remove yolks and reserve 4 whole yolks for another use.

Step 2 Combine yogurt and next 6 ingredients (through hot pepper sauce) in a medium bowl; mash with a fork. Add remaining yolks; beat with a mixer at high speed until smooth. Spoon about 1 tablespoon yolk mixture into each egg-white half. Cover and chill 1 hour. Garnish with green onions, if desired.