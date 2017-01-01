Chicken Vindaloo

Rita Maas
Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 3/4 cup chicken and 1 cup rice)
Health.com
March 2016

A vindaloo is a specialty dish of central and southwestern coastal India and is a fiery version of a curry dish. Serve over rice to tame the heat.

Serve this traditional Indian dish with a side of kale, which is rich in folate and calcium.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 1/4 cup rice vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons ground coriander
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 2 teaspoons chili paste with garlic
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 6 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 cup diced onion
  • 1 diced red bell pepper
  • 1 diced yellow bell pepper
  • 1/2 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
  • 4 cups cooked brown rice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 462
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
  • Fat per serving 10.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.9g
  • Protein per serving 29.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 61.9g
  • Fiber per serving 6.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 94mg
  • Iron per serving 3.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 718mg
  • Calcium per serving 77mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 10 ingredients (through garlic) in a zip-top plastic bag. Marinate in refrigerator at least 4 hours, turning occasionally.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 4 minutes. Add chicken mixture and bell peppers; sauté 5 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly browned on all sides. Add broth and salt; simmer, uncovered, 15 minutes or until chicken is done. Combine cornstarch and water in a small bowl; stir well. Add cornstarch mixture to chicken mixture; simmer 2 minutes or until sauce thickens. Stir in cilantro. Serve over rice.

