- Calories per serving 365
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 17%
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Protein per serving 33.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44.4g
- Fiber per serving 3.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 53mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 644mg
- Calcium per serving 117mg
Stir-Fried Bok Choy, Shiitakes, and Chicken
If you're cutting back on dariy products, a stir-fry that includes calcium-rich bok choy is a good way to get more of this mineral.
How to Make It
Combine chicken, fish sauce, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, and next 3 ingredients (through garlic) in a large zip-top plastic bag; seal and marinate in refrigerator 2 hours. Remove chicken from bag; reserve marinade.
Cook noodles according to package directions; set aside. Remove center stalks from bok choy and coarsely chop. Repeat procedure with bok choy leaves and set aside separately. Combine water and cornstarch; mix well and set aside.
Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a wok or large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; stir-fry 2 minutes. Transfer to bowl; set aside. Add reserved marinade, bok choy stalks, and mushrooms; stir-fry 3 minutes. Add bok choy leaves, chicken, and cornstarch mixture; stir-fry 2 minutes or until sauce thickens. Serve chicken mixture over noodles. Top with cilantro.