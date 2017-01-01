Stir-Fried Bok Choy, Shiitakes, and Chicken

Yield
serves 5 (serving size: 1 1/4 cups stir-fry and 1/2 cup noodles)
March 2016

If you're cutting back on dariy products, a stir-fry that includes calcium-rich bok choy is a good way to get more of this mineral.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound chicken tenders
  • 3 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 2 tablespoons dark sesame oil, divided
  • 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 8 ounces soba noodles
  • 1 pound coarsely chopped bok choy (about 12 cups)
  • 1/4 cup cold water
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1/2 pound thinly sliced shiitake mushrooms (about 6 cups)
  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 365
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 17%
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
  • Protein per serving 33.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44.4g
  • Fiber per serving 3.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 53mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 644mg
  • Calcium per serving 117mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine chicken, fish sauce, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, and next 3 ingredients (through garlic) in a large zip-top plastic bag; seal and marinate in refrigerator 2 hours. Remove chicken from bag; reserve marinade.

Step 2

Cook noodles according to package directions; set aside. Remove center stalks from bok choy and coarsely chop. Repeat procedure with bok choy leaves and set aside separately. Combine water and cornstarch; mix well and set aside.

Step 3

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a wok or large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; stir-fry 2 minutes. Transfer to bowl; set aside. Add reserved marinade, bok choy stalks, and mushrooms; stir-fry 3 minutes. Add bok choy leaves, chicken, and cornstarch mixture; stir-fry 2 minutes or until sauce thickens. Serve chicken mixture over noodles. Top with cilantro.

