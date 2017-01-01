- Calories per serving 301
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 10.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 11.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 9.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 786mg
- Calcium per serving 116mg
Vegetable Soup with Pistou
This version of the classic French soup is loaded with vegetables, including white beans--a perfect replacement for meat in the Willett plan.
How to Make It
To prepare pistou, combine 1/2 teaspoon salt and 2 garlic cloves in a food processor; process until minced. Add basil; process until finely chopped. Add 1 1/2 tablespoons oil and lemon juice, process until blended. Set aside.
Preheat oven to 400°.
To prepare soup, combine tomatoes, 2 teaspoons garlic, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl; toss well. Coat a foil-lined baking sheet with cooking spray. Spoon tomato mixture onto baking sheet. Bake at 400° for 15 minutes. Set aside.
Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat; add 4 teaspoons garlic and onions. Sauté 10 minutes, stirring frequently; add remaining 1/8 teaspoons of salt and pepper. Add sweet potato, carrots, thyme, and bay leaf; sauté 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Add white beans; cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add broth, water, and green beans; simmer 15 minutes or until beans are tender. Discard bay leaf and thyme sprigs. Stir in pistou and tomato mixture.