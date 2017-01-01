Vegetable Soup with Pistou

How to Make It

Step 1 To prepare pistou, combine 1/2 teaspoon salt and 2 garlic cloves in a food processor; process until minced. Add basil; process until finely chopped. Add 1 1/2 tablespoons oil and lemon juice, process until blended. Set aside.

Step 2 Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 3 To prepare soup, combine tomatoes, 2 teaspoons garlic, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl; toss well. Coat a foil-lined baking sheet with cooking spray. Spoon tomato mixture onto baking sheet. Bake at 400° for 15 minutes. Set aside.