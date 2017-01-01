Vegetable Soup with Pistou

Yield
serves 6 (serving size: 1 2/3 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

This version of the classic French soup is loaded with vegetables, including white beans--a perfect replacement for meat in the Willett plan.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • Pistou:
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 1 cup basil leaves
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • Soup:
  • 2 cups halved grape tomatoes (about 1 pint)
  • 2 tablespoons garlic, thinly sliced, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 1/2 cups chopped onions
  • 2 cups chopped peeled sweet potato
  • 1 cup chopped carrots
  • 3 thyme sprigs
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans small white beans, drained and rinsed
  • 3 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 cups water
  • 2 cups (1/2-inch) cut green beans (about 8 ounces)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 301
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 10.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 11.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 9.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 786mg
  • Calcium per serving 116mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare pistou, combine 1/2 teaspoon salt and 2 garlic cloves in a food processor; process until minced. Add basil; process until finely chopped. Add 1 1/2 tablespoons oil and lemon juice, process until blended. Set aside.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 3

To prepare soup, combine tomatoes, 2 teaspoons garlic, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl; toss well. Coat a foil-lined baking sheet with cooking spray. Spoon tomato mixture onto baking sheet. Bake at 400° for 15 minutes. Set aside.

Step 4

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat; add 4 teaspoons garlic and onions. Sauté 10 minutes, stirring frequently; add remaining 1/8 teaspoons of salt and pepper. Add sweet potato, carrots, thyme, and bay leaf; sauté 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Add white beans; cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add broth, water, and green beans; simmer 15 minutes or until beans are tender. Discard bay leaf and thyme sprigs. Stir in pistou and tomato mixture.

