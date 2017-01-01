Fresh Tuna Salad

Rita Maas
Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 2 1/2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Fresh or canned, tuna is a great source of protein because it's low in saturated fat, the kind of fat that promotes heart disease. Multigrain bread, which is higher in fiber than white, is used to make some tasty croutons for this easy, main-course salad.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 (1-ounce) slices multigrain bread
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 (1-pound) tuna steak (about 3/4-inch thick)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/3 cup low-fat Italian salad dressing
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried tarragon
  • 8 cups mesclun salad greens
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/4 cup sliced red onion

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 214
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 17%
  • Fat per serving 4.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Protein per serving 30.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14.5g
  • Fiber per serving 4.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 52mg
  • Iron per serving 3.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 601mg
  • Calcium per serving 98mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Coat both sides of bread with cooking spray; toast. Cut into 1-inch pieces.

Step 2

Sprinkle tuna with salt and pepper; coat with cooking spray. Heat a nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat; cook tuna 2 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Cool 5 minutes; cut into 1-inch cubes.

Step 3

Combine dressing and tarragon in a small bowl. Combine greens, tomatoes, and onion in a bowl; toss with dressing. Add tuna and bread; toss well.

