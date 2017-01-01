- Calories per serving 214
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 17%
- Fat per serving 4.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Protein per serving 30.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14.5g
- Fiber per serving 4.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 52mg
- Iron per serving 3.2mg
- Sodium per serving 601mg
- Calcium per serving 98mg
Fresh Tuna Salad
Fresh or canned, tuna is a great source of protein because it's low in saturated fat, the kind of fat that promotes heart disease. Multigrain bread, which is higher in fiber than white, is used to make some tasty croutons for this easy, main-course salad.
Step outside the can with fresh tuna, rich in essential fatty acids. You can serve this as a salad or on multigrain bread.
How to Make It
Coat both sides of bread with cooking spray; toast. Cut into 1-inch pieces.
Sprinkle tuna with salt and pepper; coat with cooking spray. Heat a nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat; cook tuna 2 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Cool 5 minutes; cut into 1-inch cubes.
Combine dressing and tarragon in a small bowl. Combine greens, tomatoes, and onion in a bowl; toss with dressing. Add tuna and bread; toss well.