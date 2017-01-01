Curried Carrot, Sweet Potato, and Ginger Soup

Yield
serves 5 (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
March 2016

This soup gets its wonderfully creamy texture from purèed carrots and sweet potatoes rather than cream, a dairy product Willett discourages due to its high saturated-fat content.

Don't worry about saturated fat or cholesterol with this creamy soup. Carrots and sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin A and beta-carotene, which promotes healthy vision. Add whole grain crackers for fiber and dipping.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons canola oil
  • 1/2 cup chopped shallots
  • 3 cups (1/2-inch) cubed peeled sweet potato
  • 1 1/2 cups (1/4-inch) sliced peeled carrots
  • 1 tablespoon grated ginger
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 3 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 144
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
  • Fat per serving 2.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Protein per serving 4.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27.3g
  • Fiber per serving 3.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 531mg
  • Calcium per serving 38mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add shallots; saute 3 minutes or until tender. Add potato, carrots, ginger, and curry; cook 2 minutes. Add broth; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 25 minutes or until vegetables are tender; stir in salt.

Step 2

Pour half of soup in a food processor; pulse until smooth. Repeat procedure with remaining soup.

