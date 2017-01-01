Roasted Swordfish with Vegetables ProvenÃ§al

Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 1 swordfish steak and about 1 1/2 cups vegetables)
Health.com
March 2016

A french technique that translates well into Willet's philosophy is the practice of roasting vegetables with olive oil-a healthy fat-and herbs. Here we've paired those vegetables with swordfish.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups (12 ounces) green beans, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 cups grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 4 (6-ounce) swordfish steaks (about 3/4-inch thick)
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 (15.8-ounce) can of small white beans, rinsed and drained
  • 8 pitted kalamata olives
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
  • 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 387
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 12.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Protein per serving 39.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31.9g
  • Fiber per serving 7.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 66mg
  • Iron per serving 3.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 829mg
  • Calcium per serving 97mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Combine green beans, tomatoes, oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and garlic in an 11 x 7-inch baking dish; toss. Bake at 425° for 10 minutes or until green beans are crisp-tender.

Step 3

Meanwhile, season swordfish with remaining 1/4 teaspoons salt and pepper; coat each side with cooking spray. Heat a nonstick grill pan coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Sear fish 2 minutes on each side; place fish on top of green-bean mixture. Top with white beans, olives, and thyme. Bake 10 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.

Step 4

Combine sugar and vinegar in a small saucepan over medium-high heat; boil 1 minute or until mixture begins to thicken. Drizzle each serving with syrup.

