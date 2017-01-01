- Calories per serving 387
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 12.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Protein per serving 39.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31.9g
- Fiber per serving 7.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 66mg
- Iron per serving 3.9mg
- Sodium per serving 829mg
- Calcium per serving 97mg
Roasted Swordfish with Vegetables ProvenÃ§al
A french technique that translates well into Willet's philosophy is the practice of roasting vegetables with olive oil-a healthy fat-and herbs. Here we've paired those vegetables with swordfish.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°.
Combine green beans, tomatoes, oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and garlic in an 11 x 7-inch baking dish; toss. Bake at 425° for 10 minutes or until green beans are crisp-tender.
Meanwhile, season swordfish with remaining 1/4 teaspoons salt and pepper; coat each side with cooking spray. Heat a nonstick grill pan coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Sear fish 2 minutes on each side; place fish on top of green-bean mixture. Top with white beans, olives, and thyme. Bake 10 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.
Combine sugar and vinegar in a small saucepan over medium-high heat; boil 1 minute or until mixture begins to thicken. Drizzle each serving with syrup.