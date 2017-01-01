Roasted Swordfish with Vegetables ProvenÃ§al

Combine green beans, tomatoes, oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and garlic in an 11 x 7-inch baking dish; toss. Bake at 425° for 10 minutes or until green beans are crisp-tender.

Step 3

Meanwhile, season swordfish with remaining 1/4 teaspoons salt and pepper; coat each side with cooking spray. Heat a nonstick grill pan coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Sear fish 2 minutes on each side; place fish on top of green-bean mixture. Top with white beans, olives, and thyme. Bake 10 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.