- Calories per serving 242
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 15%
- Fat per serving 4.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Fiber per serving 12.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 4.9mg
- Sodium per serving 946mg
- Calcium per serving 117mg
Black Bean Chili
Set aside leftover chili to use in Black Bean Enchiladas with Tomatillo Sauce.
Infused with garlic, spices, and smoky chipotle peppers, this meatless chili is high in flavor and fiber, but low in fat and calories. Each serving also provides nearly half the daily recommended intake for magnesium, which greatly reduces the risk of heart attacks and helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels. Ladle these iron-rich beans over whole-grain brown rice and add a fresh green salad for a delicious and satisfying meal.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onions and salt; cook 10 minutes or until onion is soft. Add bell pepper and garlic; cook 5 minutes, stirring frequently.
Remove 1 chile from can and mince; repeat as needed to equal 1 tablespoon. Reserve remaining chiles and sauce for another use.
Add minced chile and next 5 ingredients (through tomatoes). Reduce heat to low; simmer 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in cilantro and lime juice. Reserve 4 cups for the Black Bean Enchiladas.