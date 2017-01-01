Asian Barbecued Pork

Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: about 3 ounces tenderloin)
March 2016

You'll use some of the tenderlion in the Asian Pork Stir-Fry.

This recipe goes with Asian Pork Stir-Fry

Add vegetables and whole-grain rice to make this healthy stir-fry even more filling.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1 (1 1/2-pound) pork tenderloin, trimmed
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
  • 2 tablespoons ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon chili garlic sauce (such as Lee Kum Kee)
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons minced peeled fresh ginger
  • Chopped cilantro (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 175
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 5.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3.4g
  • Fiber per serving 0.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 80mg
  • Iron per serving 1.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 362mg
  • Calcium per serving 8mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Heat a large ovenproof skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Sprinkle pork with salt. Add pork to pan; cook 2 minutes on all sides or until browned. Remove from heat.

Step 3

Combine hoisin and next 5 ingredients (through ginger) in a small bowl. Spread hoisin mixture over tenderloin. Insert meat thermometer into thickest portion of tenderloin. Bake at 425° for 15 minutes or until thermometer registers 160°. Place pork on a platter; let stand 5 minutes. Reserve 8 ounces (about 1/3) of tenderloin for Asian Pork Stir-Fry. Cut remaining tenderloin into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.

Step 4

Note: Hoisin sauce and chili garlic sauce may be found in the Asian-food section of most large supermarkets.

