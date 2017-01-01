Sausage, Bell Pepper, and Onion Lasagna

Leigh Beisch
Yield
Serves 6 (serving size: 1/6 of whole)
Mary Corpening Barber and Sara Corpening Whiteford
March 2016

The onion-pepper mixture and sausage in this recipe are used in the Italian Sausage Sandwiches.

This recipe goes with Italian Sausage Sandwiches

Enjoy lasagna without worrying about all that cheese. Using low-fat and fat-free cheese allows you to indulge healthily. Bell peppers are a great source of vitamin C and antioxidants.

Ingredients

  • 4 teaspoons vegetable oil, divided
  • 5 cups thinly sliced onion (about 1 1/4 pounds)
  • 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper, divided
  • 2 cups thinly sliced red bell pepper
  • 1 cup thinly sliced green bell pepper
  • 1 cup thinly sliced yellow bell pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 8 (3.5-ounce) links sweet Italian turkey sausage
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 1/4 cups prepared fat-free tomato-basil pasta sauce (such as Millina's Finest)
  • 6 (7 x 3 1/2-inch) no-boil lasagna noodles (such as Vigo)
  • 6 ounces block-style fat-free cream cheese, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) grated fresh Parmesan cheese, divided
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) preshredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 357
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 32%
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
  • Protein per serving 26.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34.5g
  • Fiber per serving 4.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 55mg
  • Iron per serving 3.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 743mg
  • Calcium per serving 275mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper; cover and cook 10 minutes or until onion is golden brown, stirring frequently. Remove from skillet.

Step 3

Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add bell peppers and 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper; sauté 10 minutes or until soft. Remove from heat. Stir in onion mixture and salt. Reserve half for Italian Sausage Sandwiches.

Step 4

Cook sausage links according to package directions. Reserve 4 links for Sandwiches. Chop remaining 4 links.

Step 5

Spread 3/4 cup pasta sauce in the bottom of an 8-inch square baking dish coated with cooking spray. Arrange 2 noodles over pasta sauce. Sprinkle half of the cream cheese over the noodles; top with 1/4 cup Parmesan, 1 cup onion-pepper mixture, and half of the chopped sausage. Repeat layers, ending with sausage. Top with remaining lasagna noodles; spread remaining pasta sauce over noodles. Sprinkle with mozzarella.

Step 6

Cover dish with foil, tenting to prevent foil from touching top layer. Bake at 375° for 45 minutes. Remove foil; bake 10 minutes or until golden. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up