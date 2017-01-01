- Calories per serving 357
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 32%
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Protein per serving 26.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34.5g
- Fiber per serving 4.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 55mg
- Iron per serving 3.3mg
- Sodium per serving 743mg
- Calcium per serving 275mg
Sausage, Bell Pepper, and Onion Lasagna
The onion-pepper mixture and sausage in this recipe are used in the Italian Sausage Sandwiches.
This recipe goes with Italian Sausage Sandwiches
Enjoy lasagna without worrying about all that cheese. Using low-fat and fat-free cheese allows you to indulge healthily. Bell peppers are a great source of vitamin C and antioxidants.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°.
Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper; cover and cook 10 minutes or until onion is golden brown, stirring frequently. Remove from skillet.
Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add bell peppers and 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper; sauté 10 minutes or until soft. Remove from heat. Stir in onion mixture and salt. Reserve half for Italian Sausage Sandwiches.
Cook sausage links according to package directions. Reserve 4 links for Sandwiches. Chop remaining 4 links.
Spread 3/4 cup pasta sauce in the bottom of an 8-inch square baking dish coated with cooking spray. Arrange 2 noodles over pasta sauce. Sprinkle half of the cream cheese over the noodles; top with 1/4 cup Parmesan, 1 cup onion-pepper mixture, and half of the chopped sausage. Repeat layers, ending with sausage. Top with remaining lasagna noodles; spread remaining pasta sauce over noodles. Sprinkle with mozzarella.
Cover dish with foil, tenting to prevent foil from touching top layer. Bake at 375° for 45 minutes. Remove foil; bake 10 minutes or until golden. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.