Hearty Multigrain Bread

Yield
Serves 24 (serving size: 1 slice)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • Dough:
  • 1 2/3 cups fat-free milk
  • 2/3 cup quick-cooking oats
  • 1/3 cup wheat germ
  • 1/3 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 2 cups whole-wheat flour, divided
  • 2 packages active dry yeast
  • 1 cup warm water (100° to 110°)
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 3 tablespoons dark molasses
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 2 teaspoons flaxseed
  • 2 teaspoons poppy seeds
  • 2 teaspoons uncooked millet
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons salt
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour, divided
  • Cooking spray
  • Topping:
  • 1 tablespoon fat-free milk
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon flaxseed
  • 1 teaspoon poppy seeds
  • 1 teaspoon uncooked millet
  • 1 teaspoon quick-cooking oats

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 154
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 17%
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Protein per serving 5.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 2.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 137mg
  • Calcium per serving 50mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare dough, cook 1 2/3 cups milk in a heavy saucepan over medium-high heat to 180° or until tiny bubbles form around edge (do not boil). Remove from heat. Combine 2/3 cup oats, wheat germ, and cornmeal in a large bowl; stir in scalded milk. Cool until warm (100° to 110°).

Step 2

Lightly spoon whole-wheat flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine 1 1/2 cups wheat flour and yeast in a bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add flour mixture to milk mixture; stir well to combine. Add water and next 7 ingredients (through salt) to milk mixture; stir until well blended.

Step 3

Lightly spoon all-purpose flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Add 1/2 cup whole-wheat flour and 2 1/2 cups all purpose flour to milk mixture; stir until a soft dough forms. Turn dough out onto a floured surface; let rest 5 minutes. Knead dough until smooth and elastic (about 8 minutes); add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands (dough will feel tacky).

Step 4

Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 1 hour or until doubled in size. (Press two fingers into dough. If indentation remains, dough has risen enough.) Punch dough down; cover and let rest 5 minutes. Divide in half. Working with one portion at a time (cover remaining dough to keep from drying), roll each portion into a 13- x 7-inch rectangle on a floured surface. Roll up each rectangle tightly, starting with a long edge, pressing firmly to eliminate air pockets; pinch seam and ends to seal. Place each roll, seam side down, in an 8- x 4-inch loaf pan coated with cooking spray. Cover and let rise 1 hour or until doubled in size. (Press two fingers into dough. If indentation remains, dough has risen enough.)

Step 5

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 6

To prepare topping, combine 1 tablespoon milk and egg in a small bowl; brush over loaves. Combine flaxseed, poppy seeds, millet, and 1 teaspoon oats in a bowl; srinkle seed mixture over loaves.

Step 7

Bake at 375º for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350º and bake 20 minutes or until loaves are browned on bottom and sounds hollow when tapped. Remove from pan; cool on wire racks.

