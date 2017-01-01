Hearty Multigrain Bread

How to Make It

Step 1 To prepare dough, cook 1 2/3 cups milk in a heavy saucepan over medium-high heat to 180° or until tiny bubbles form around edge (do not boil). Remove from heat. Combine 2/3 cup oats, wheat germ, and cornmeal in a large bowl; stir in scalded milk. Cool until warm (100° to 110°).

Step 2 Lightly spoon whole-wheat flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine 1 1/2 cups wheat flour and yeast in a bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add flour mixture to milk mixture; stir well to combine. Add water and next 7 ingredients (through salt) to milk mixture; stir until well blended.

Step 3 Lightly spoon all-purpose flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Add 1/2 cup whole-wheat flour and 2 1/2 cups all purpose flour to milk mixture; stir until a soft dough forms. Turn dough out onto a floured surface; let rest 5 minutes. Knead dough until smooth and elastic (about 8 minutes); add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands (dough will feel tacky).

Step 4 Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 1 hour or until doubled in size. (Press two fingers into dough. If indentation remains, dough has risen enough.) Punch dough down; cover and let rest 5 minutes. Divide in half. Working with one portion at a time (cover remaining dough to keep from drying), roll each portion into a 13- x 7-inch rectangle on a floured surface. Roll up each rectangle tightly, starting with a long edge, pressing firmly to eliminate air pockets; pinch seam and ends to seal. Place each roll, seam side down, in an 8- x 4-inch loaf pan coated with cooking spray. Cover and let rise 1 hour or until doubled in size. (Press two fingers into dough. If indentation remains, dough has risen enough.)

Step 5 Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 6 To prepare topping, combine 1 tablespoon milk and egg in a small bowl; brush over loaves. Combine flaxseed, poppy seeds, millet, and 1 teaspoon oats in a bowl; srinkle seed mixture over loaves.