Spicy Sausage, Barley, and Mushroom Stew

Beatriz Dacosta
Yield
Serves 6 (serving size: about 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Enjoy stew without the guilt. Low in calories, this stew provides fiber and protein and is low in fat and carbohydrates.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 2 cups thinly sliced onion
  • 8 ounces spicy turkey Italian sausage
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • 1 cup sliced carrot
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 5 cups thinly sliced shiitake mushroom caps (about 1/2 pound mushrooms)
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped portobello mushroom
  • 1/2 cup uncooked pearl barley
  • 3 (15.75-ounce) cans fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons brandy
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/3 cup coarsely chopped fresh parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 215
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 7.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Protein per serving 13.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23.4g
  • Fiber per serving 4.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 27mg
  • Iron per serving 2.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 527mg
  • Calcium per serving 54mg

How to Make It

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion; cook 5 minutes or until slightly soft. Remove casings from sausage. Add sausage to pan; cook 8 minutes or until sausage is browned, stirring to crumble. Add celery, carrot, garlic, and bay leaf; cook 10 minutes or until onions are golden brown, stirring frequently. Stir in mushrooms; cook 10 minutes or until mushrooms release moisture. Stir in barley, chicken broth, brandy, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 1 hour or until barley is tender. Discard bay leaf. Sprinkle with parsley. Serve immediately.

