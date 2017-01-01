Tuscan Wheat-Berry Soup with White Beans

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion mixture; sauté 15 minutes or until onion is tender. Stir in rosemary and tomatoes. Reduce heat; simmer 10 minutes.

Step 4

Place wine and 1 can beans in a blender or food processor; process until smooth. Add bean mixture to vegetable mixture. Stir in chicken broth; bring to a boil. Stir in wheat berries; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 1 hour or until wheat berries are tender-crunchy. Stir in salt, pepper, and remaining can of beans. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes.