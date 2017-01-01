- Calories per serving 355
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 12.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Protein per serving 14.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 51.9g
- Fiber per serving 6.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 2.9mg
- Sodium per serving 608mg
- Calcium per serving 147mg
Whole-Wheat Pasta Shells with Spicy Tomato Pesto and Winter Greens
Whole-wheat pastas have a firmer, chewier texture than white-flour pastas, and a robust flavor that stands up well to strong-flavored olive oil-based sauces or pestos.
Making homemade pesto isn't as involved as many people think. You can pick and choose your ingredients and keep unhealthy fat to a minimum with olive oil and fat-free cheese.
How to Make It
To prepare pesto, combine boiling water and sun-dried tomatoes in a bowl; let stand 30 minutes or until soft. Drain tomatoes in a colander over a bowl, reserving 1/2 cup liquid.
Drop tomatoes, almonds, cheese, basil, and garlic through food chute with food processor on; process until minced. Keeping processor on, add salt and red pepper. Slowly pour 1 1/2 tablespoons oil through food chute; process until well-blended, scraping sides. Add reserved soaking liquid 1 tablespoon at a time until mixture appears smooth. Set aside.
To prepare greens, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook 10 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring frequently. Add Swiss chard; stir-fry 1 minute or until leaves turn bright green. Add water, salt, and pepper; cover and cook 2 minutes.
Combine pesto and hot cooked pasta in a large bowl; toss well. Add greens mixture; toss well. Sprinkle with Parmesan.