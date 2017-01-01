Creamy Polenta with Artichoke, Caramelized Onion, and Olive Ragout

Beatriz Dacosta
Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 1 cup polenta and 3/4 cup ragout)
Health.com
March 2016

Serve this warm, filling vegetarian dish as a main course.

The ragoût is a medley of vegetables providing fiber and folate. It's a great complement to the filling, creamy polenta.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • Polenta:
  • 5 cups water
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup stone-ground yellow cornmeal
  • 1 cup frozen whole-kernel corn, thawed
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 3 tablespoons fat-free sour cream
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
  • Ragout:
  • 1 cup boiling water
  • 1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, packed without oil
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 cups thinly sliced onion
  • 2 cups chopped red bell pepper
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon Hungarian sweet paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
  • 2 tablespoons sliced ripe olives
  • Chopped basil (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 366
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 12.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Protein per serving 13.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 52.2g
  • Fiber per serving 7.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 18mg
  • Iron per serving 2.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 983mg
  • Calcium per serving 216mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare polenta, bring water to a boil in a large saucepan; stir in butter and salt. Gradually add cornmeal, stirring well with a whisk. Cook 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium; cook 15 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in corn; cook 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in cheese, sour cream, and basil. Cover; set aside.

Step 2

To prepare ragout, combine boiling water and sun-dried tomatoes in a bowl; let stand 30 minutes or until soft. Drain and slice.

Step 3

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook 15 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring frequently. Add bell pepper and garlic; cook 15 minutes or until golden brown, stirring frequently. Stir in paprika and crushed red pepper. Add tomatoes, wine, water, and artichokes; stir well. Cover, reduce heat to low; simmer 10 minutes. Stir in olives. Serve over polenta. Garnish with chopped basil, if desired.

