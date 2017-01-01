Ginger-Honey Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat broiler.

Step 2 Combine salt and ground ginger in a small bowl; rub chicken with mixture.

Step 3 Combine minced ginger, honey, lemon juice, and soy sauce in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk.

Step 4 Place chicken on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray. Broil 5 minutes; turn. Baste with honey mixture. Broil 3 minutes; turn. Baste with remaining honey mixture. Broil 3 minutes or until chicken is done.