Banana Caramel Pecan Crepes

Yield
Serves 6 (serving size: 1 filled crepe and 1 teaspoon syrup)
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/4 cup chopped pecans
  • 4 medium firm bananas, peeled and sliced (about 2 1/2 pounds)
  • 1/2 cup fat-free caramel sundae syrup, divided
  • 6 (9-inch) prepared French crepes (such as Melissa's)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 262
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 8.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Protein per serving 3.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 45.5g
  • Fiber per serving 2.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15.9mg
  • Iron per serving 0.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 181mg
  • Calcium per serving 59mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pecans; sauté 1 minute. Add bananas; sauté 2 minutes. Drizzle with 1/3 cup syrup; cook 1 minute. Remove from heat.

Step 2

Spoon about 1/3 cup banana mixture into the center of each crepe. Fold sides and ends over. Place on a serving platter, seam sides down; drizzle with remaining syrup.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up