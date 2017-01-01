- Calories per serving 262
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 8.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Protein per serving 3.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 45.5g
- Fiber per serving 2.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 15.9mg
- Iron per serving 0.7mg
- Sodium per serving 181mg
- Calcium per serving 59mg
Banana Caramel Pecan Crepes
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pecans; sauté 1 minute. Add bananas; sauté 2 minutes. Drizzle with 1/3 cup syrup; cook 1 minute. Remove from heat.
Step 2
Spoon about 1/3 cup banana mixture into the center of each crepe. Fold sides and ends over. Place on a serving platter, seam sides down; drizzle with remaining syrup.