- Calories per serving 160
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
- Fat per serving 2.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31.4g
- Fiber per serving 1.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.6mg
- Sodium per serving 201mg
- Calcium per serving 8mg
Rice with Pan-Roasted Corn
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook rice according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.
Step 2
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn and salt; saute 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Stir in oregano; cook 1 minute. Stir in cilantro; remove from heat.
Step 3
Combine rice and corn mixture; toss well.