Rice with Pan-Roasted Corn

Yield
serves 6 (serving size: 3/4 cup)
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked jasmine rice
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 cup frozen whole-kernel corn, thawed
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 160
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
  • Fat per serving 2.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31.4g
  • Fiber per serving 1.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 201mg
  • Calcium per serving 8mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook rice according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn and salt; saute 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Stir in oregano; cook 1 minute. Stir in cilantro; remove from heat.

Step 3

Combine rice and corn mixture; toss well.

