- Calories per serving 190
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 5.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 31.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 1.2g
- Fiber per serving 0.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 70mg
- Iron per serving 0.5mg
- Sodium per serving 116mg
- Calcium per serving 19mg
Chilean Sea Bass
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 450°.
Step 2
Combine first 5 ingredients (lime juice through jalapeño) in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk.
Step 3
Place fillets in an 11 x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Spoon lime mixture over fillets. Bake for 15 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Sprinkle with salt.