Hearts of Palm, Black Bean, and Orange Salad

Yield
serves 6 (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • Vinaigrette:
  • 1 (11-ounce) can mandarin oranges in light syrup, undrained
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander seeds
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • Salad:
  • 10 cup romaine lettuce (about 3 heads), torn
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (14-ounce) can hearts of palm, drained

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 143
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 5.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 4.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22.4g
  • Fiber per serving 5.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 4.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 690mg
  • Calcium per serving 105mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare the vinaigrette, drain oranges in a colander over a large bowl, reserving 1/4 cup syrup. Discard remaining syrup.

Step 2

Combine 1/4 cup syrup, oil, and next 4 ingredients (white wine vinegar through pepper) in a small bowl; stir with a whisk until blended.

Step 3

To prepare the salad, place oranges, lettuce, beans, and hearts of palm in a large bowl; drizzle with vinaigrette. Toss gently to coat.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up