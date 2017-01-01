Pan-Seared Tilapia with Mojo

Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Add garlic; saute 2 minutes. Stir in water, lime juice, 1/2 teaspoon cumin, and 1/4 teaspoon salt; simmer 1 minute. Remove from heat; set aside.

Step 4

Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large ovenproof skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add fillets; cook 2 minutes on each side or until lightly browned. Remove from heat. Spoon lime mixture evenly over fillets; transfer skillet to oven and bake 5 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Serve with lime slices.