Two-Cheese Enchiladas

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, partially mash beans with a fork. Add corn, Jack cheese, 1/3 cup cilantro, and 1/4 cup enchilada sauce.

Step 3 In another bowl, combine remaining enchilada sauce and salsa.

Step 4 Lightly coat a 13 x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Pour 1/2 cup of enchilada sauce mixture in bottom of dish.

Step 5 Warm tortillas in microwave according to package directions. Spoon about 1/3 cup bean mixture down center of each tortilla; roll up. Arrange tortillas seam side down in baking dish; top with remaining enchilada sauce mixture and crumbled queso. Bake for 20 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Sprinkle with remaining cilantro.