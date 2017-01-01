20-Minute Pad Thai

Yield
serves 5 (serving size: 1 1/2 cups noodle mixture and about 1 teaspoon chopped peanuts)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces Thai rice noodles
  • 1/4 cup fish sauce
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons chili paste with garlic
  • 3 tablespoons peanut oil, divided
  • 1 1/4 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 4 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 large egg white
  • 2 cups sliced green onions
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 2 cups fresh bean sprouts
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons chopped unsalted, dry-roasted peanuts
  • Cilantro sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 467
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
  • Fat per serving 14.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.7g
  • Protein per serving 31.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 52.6g
  • Fiber per serving 2.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 215mg
  • Iron per serving 4.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 877mg
  • Calcium per serving 114mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Soak rice noodles in cold water 30 minutes; drain well. (The noodles will be crunchy.)

Step 2

Combine fish sauce and next 4 ingredients (fish sauce through chili paste) in a bowl.

Step 3

Heat 1 tablespoon peanut oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and garlic; cook 3 minutes or until shrimp are opaque. Remove from skillet.

Step 4

Heat 1/2 tablespoon peanut oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Combine egg and egg white in a small bowl; stir with a whisk. Add egg mixture to skillet; cook 1 minute. Add green onions; cook 2 minutes. Combine 1 1/2 tablespoons peanut oil and sesame oil; add to skillet. Add noodles and fish sauce mixture; cook 2 minutes. Add shrimp and bean sprouts; cook 1 minute. Stir in cilantro. Sprinkle with peanuts; garnish with cilantro, if desired.

