- Calories per serving 467
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
- Fat per serving 14.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.7g
- Protein per serving 31.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 52.6g
- Fiber per serving 2.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 215mg
- Iron per serving 4.8mg
- Sodium per serving 877mg
- Calcium per serving 114mg
20-Minute Pad Thai
How to Make It
Soak rice noodles in cold water 30 minutes; drain well. (The noodles will be crunchy.)
Combine fish sauce and next 4 ingredients (fish sauce through chili paste) in a bowl.
Heat 1 tablespoon peanut oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and garlic; cook 3 minutes or until shrimp are opaque. Remove from skillet.
Heat 1/2 tablespoon peanut oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Combine egg and egg white in a small bowl; stir with a whisk. Add egg mixture to skillet; cook 1 minute. Add green onions; cook 2 minutes. Combine 1 1/2 tablespoons peanut oil and sesame oil; add to skillet. Add noodles and fish sauce mixture; cook 2 minutes. Add shrimp and bean sprouts; cook 1 minute. Stir in cilantro. Sprinkle with peanuts; garnish with cilantro, if desired.