Mu Shu Pork Wraps

Yield
serves 8 (serving size: 1 wrap)
Health.com
March 2016

Feel fuller longer with whole-wheat wraps instead. Add steamed broccoli to sneak in a veggie serving.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon grated, peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • 1/2 pound pork tenderloin, trimmed, halved lengthwise, and thinly sliced (1/2 inch)
  • 1 teaspoon chile paste with garlic
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 4 cups packaged coleslaw mix
  • 1 cup red bell pepper, cut into 1/4-inch strips
  • 1 cup vertically sliced onion
  • 8 (7-inch) flour tortillas

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 199
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
  • Fat per serving 5.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Protein per serving 10.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27.4g
  • Fiber per serving 1.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 19mg
  • Iron per serving 2.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 476mg
  • Calcium per serving 86mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 5 ingredients (broth through cornstarch) in a bowl; set aside.

Step 2

Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork, chile paste, and minced garlic; sauté 2 minutes or until pork is lightly browned. Add coleslaw, bell pepper, and onion; sauté 2 minutes or until tender. Stir in broth mixture; cook 1 minute or until slightly thick.

Step 3

Warm tortillas according to package directions. Spoon 1/2 cup pork mixture into each tortilla; roll up.

