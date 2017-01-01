Mu Shu Pork Wraps

Combine first 5 ingredients (broth through cornstarch) in a bowl; set aside.

Step 2

Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork, chile paste, and minced garlic; sauté 2 minutes or until pork is lightly browned. Add coleslaw, bell pepper, and onion; sauté 2 minutes or until tender. Stir in broth mixture; cook 1 minute or until slightly thick.