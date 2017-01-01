- Calories per serving 199
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
- Fat per serving 5.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Protein per serving 10.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27.4g
- Fiber per serving 1.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 19mg
- Iron per serving 2.2mg
- Sodium per serving 476mg
- Calcium per serving 86mg
Mu Shu Pork Wraps
Leigh Beisch
Feel fuller longer with whole-wheat wraps instead. Add steamed broccoli to sneak in a veggie serving.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 5 ingredients (broth through cornstarch) in a bowl; set aside.
Step 2
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork, chile paste, and minced garlic; sauté 2 minutes or until pork is lightly browned. Add coleslaw, bell pepper, and onion; sauté 2 minutes or until tender. Stir in broth mixture; cook 1 minute or until slightly thick.
Step 3
Warm tortillas according to package directions. Spoon 1/2 cup pork mixture into each tortilla; roll up.