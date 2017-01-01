- Calories per serving 247
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 14.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 41.2g
- Fiber per serving 5.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 30mg
- Iron per serving 2.2mg
- Sodium per serving 856mg
- Calcium per serving 119mg
Santa Fe Ravioli Soup
This savory soup is an almost instant, guilt-free meal in a bowl. Disease-fighting black beans pack lots of fiber and antioxidants, while fat-free broth and light ravioli will decrease the total fat without losing any flavor.
How to Make It
Bring broth to a boil in a large saucepan. Reduce heat to low; add ravioli and simmer 5 minutes or until almost tender. Add salsa and beans; cook 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Remove from heat. Garnish with sour cream and cilantro.