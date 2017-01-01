Santa Fe Ravioli Soup

Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 1 1/4 cups soup, 1 tablespoon sour cream, and 1 tablespoon cilantro)
Health.com
March 2016

This savory soup is an almost instant, guilt-free meal in a bowl. Disease-fighting black beans pack lots of fiber and antioxidants, while fat-free broth and light ravioli will decrease the total fat without losing any flavor.

Ingredients

  • 2 (15.75-ounce) cans fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 (9-ounce) package fresh light cheese ravioli (such as Buitoni)
  • 1 cup refrigerated salsa (such as Melissa's)
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 247
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 14.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 41.2g
  • Fiber per serving 5.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 30mg
  • Iron per serving 2.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 856mg
  • Calcium per serving 119mg

How to Make It

Bring broth to a boil in a large saucepan. Reduce heat to low; add ravioli and simmer 5 minutes or until almost tender. Add salsa and beans; cook 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Remove from heat. Garnish with sour cream and cilantro.

