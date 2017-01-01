Spicy Chicken Couscous

Yield
serves 6 (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 pound chicken breast tenders, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 tablespoon Jamaican jerk seasoning (such as Spice Islands)
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • 1 (15.75-ounce) can fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 (10-ounce) box plain, uncooked couscous
  • 1/3 cup golden raisins
  • 1/3 cup dried sweet cherries
  • 1/4 cup orange juice
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 cup sliced green onions
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons sliced almonds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 386
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 18%
  • Fat per serving 7.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Protein per serving 25.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 52g
  • Fiber per serving 3.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 44mg
  • Iron per serving 1.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 570mg
  • Calcium per serving 37mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine chicken and jerk seasoning in a zip-top plastic bag; seal and shake well. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 3 minutes. Add broth; bring to a boil. Add couscous, raisins, and cherries; stir well. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

Step 2

Combine orange juice and next 5 ingredients (orange juice through nutmeg) in a bowl; stir with a whisk. Pour over chicken mixture. Top with onions, cilantro, and almonds.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up