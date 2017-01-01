- Calories per serving 332
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 11.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Protein per serving 31.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28.6g
- Fiber per serving 5.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 66mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 394mg
- Calcium per serving 87mg
Chicken Fajita Salad
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°.
Combine 1/4 teaspoon salt, chili powder, and cumin in a small bowl. Place tortilla strips on a cookie sheet coated with cooking spray; sprinkle with half the cumin mixture. Bake at 425° for 15 minutes or until tortillas are crisp and lightly browned; cool on a wire rack.
Combine remaining cumin mixture and chicken in a zip-top plastic bag; shake to coat. Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 3 minutes on each side. Add julienne-cut green and red bell pepper and sliced onion; cook 4 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring frequently.
To make dressing, combine lime juice, olive oil, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl; stir with a whisk. Combine lime-juice mixture and lettuce; toss well. Divide lettuce evenly among 4 plates; top each with chicken mixture, tomatoes, and baked tortilla strips.