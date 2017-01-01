Black-Bottom Ice Cream Torte with Warm Chocolate Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2 To prepare crust, combine crushed wafers, 1 tablespoon sugar, and egg white in a bowl; toss with a fork until moist. Press into bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 15 minutes; cool on a wire rack.

Step 3 Spoon 3 cups ice cream into cooled crust, spreading evenly. Cover with plastic wrap; freeze until firm. Repeat process with sherbet; freeze again until firm. Spread remaining 3 cups ice cream over sherbet; sprinkle with minichips. Freeze overnight or until firm.

Step 4 To prepare sauce, combine water, 1 cup sugar, and corn syrup in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil; reduce to low and simmer until slightly thick (about 15 minutes). Remove from heat; stir in grated chocolate and cocoa; whisk until smooth. Stir in evaporated milk and vanilla.