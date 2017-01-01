Black-Bottom Ice Cream Torte with Warm Chocolate Sauce

Yield
serves 16 (serving size: 1 wedge and 2 1/2 tablespoons sauce)
Health.com
March 2016

Divvy the labor: Adults mix batter for crust and bake; make chocolate sauce. Kids help layer softened ice cream and sherbet into pan; sprinkle minichips on top.

Ingredients

  • Crust:
  • 1/2 cup finely crushed chocolate wafers (about 12 wafers)
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon egg white, lightly beaten
  • Cooking spray
  • Filling:
  • 6 cups vanilla reduced-fat ice cream (such as Healthy Choice), divided
  • 3 cups raspberry sherbet or sorbet
  • 2 tablespoons semisweet chocolate minichips
  • Sauce:
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup dark corn syrup
  • 1 ounce bittersweet chocolate, grated
  • 1/4 cup Dutch process cocoa
  • 1/4 cup evaporated fat-free milk
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • Raspberries (optional)
  • Mint sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 262
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
  • Fat per serving 4.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 3.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 54g
  • Fiber per serving 1.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 7mg
  • Iron per serving 0.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 108mg
  • Calcium per serving 110mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

To prepare crust, combine crushed wafers, 1 tablespoon sugar, and egg white in a bowl; toss with a fork until moist. Press into bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 15 minutes; cool on a wire rack.

Step 3

Spoon 3 cups ice cream into cooled crust, spreading evenly. Cover with plastic wrap; freeze until firm. Repeat process with sherbet; freeze again until firm. Spread remaining 3 cups ice cream over sherbet; sprinkle with minichips. Freeze overnight or until firm.

Step 4

To prepare sauce, combine water, 1 cup sugar, and corn syrup in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil; reduce to low and simmer until slightly thick (about 15 minutes). Remove from heat; stir in grated chocolate and cocoa; whisk until smooth. Stir in evaporated milk and vanilla.

Step 5

Make sure torte is thoroughly frozen before slicing. Spoon about 2 1/2 tablespoons sauce over each slice of torte. Top with raspberries and mint sprigs, if desired.

