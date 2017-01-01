Maple-Walnut Sweet Potatoes

Yield
serves 10 (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Divvy the labor: Adults peel cooked potatoes. Kids mash potatoes;place in baking dish. Sprinkle on topping.

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds sweet potatoes (about 6 large)
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped walnuts
  • 1 tablespoon butter, softened

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 175
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 16%
  • Fat per serving 3.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 2.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35.3g
  • Fiber per serving 3.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 0.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 201mg
  • Calcium per serving 42mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Place potatoes on oven rack or a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 50 minutes or until tender. Cool. Peel potatoes and mash. Stir in syrup,1 tablespoon brown sugar, and salt.

Step 3

Preheat broiler.

Step 4

Spread potato mixture into an 11- x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. In a small bowl combine walnuts, 1 tablespoon brown sugar, and butter. Sprinkle walnut mixture over potatoes; broil 2 to 4 minutes or until nuts are lightly browned.

