- Calories per serving 294
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
- Fat per serving 8.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 50.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 1.1g
- Fiber per serving 0.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 228mg
- Iron per serving 1.8mg
- Sodium per serving 332mg
- Calcium per serving 35mg
Roasted Garlic-Rosemary Cornish Game Hens
Divvy the labor:Adults prepare hens for baking and serving;kids help tie legs of each hen,place the birds on roasting pan.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°.
Step 2
Mix garlic and chopped rosemary together in a small bowl.
Step 3
Rinse each hen under cold water; pat dry. Starting at neck cavity, loosen skin from breast by gently inserting fingers between skin and meat. Place about 2 teaspoons of garlic mixture under skin and spread evenly over breast meat. Place 1 rosemary sprig in body cavity. Sprinkle hens with salt and pepper.
Step 4
Tie ends of legs together with cord. Lift wing tips out and tuck under hen. Place hens on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray; bake for 1 hour or until juices run clear. Remove skin and cord before serving; split hens in half lengthwise.