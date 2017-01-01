Roasted Red Pepper Pesto Toasts

Yield
Serves 16 (serving size: 1 slice)
March 2016

Divvy the labor: Adults make pesto and slice baguette, kids spread pesto mixture on bread; place slices on cookie sheet. Garnish with parsley.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons jarred pesto
  • 1 (7-ounce) bottle roasted red bell peppers, drained
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 16 (1/4-inch-thick) slices baguette
  • 16 fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 74
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 2.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Protein per serving 1.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11.6g
  • Fiber per serving 1.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.5mg
  • Iron per serving 0.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 139mg
  • Calcium per serving 10mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Place first 4 ingredients (pesto through black pepper) in a food processor; process until smooth. Spread 2 teaspoons of pesto mixture evenly over each bread slice. Bake on an ungreased baking sheet for 10 minutes. Garnish each slice with 1 parsley leaf.

